Look, I don't want to be mean about Scott Morrison but he said something really stupid yesterday and it was all about freedom and the past 20 years in Afghanistan which now appear to have come to nought with Afghans fleeing for their lives.
"Freedom’s always worth it, fighting for it, whatever the outcome," the prime minister said.
Freedom? Freedom from what?
