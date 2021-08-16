Canavan rolls on The fall of Kabul is an occasion to reflect on many things -- the sheer waste of it all; 20 years, countless lives, and billions of dollars down the drain of history with literally nothing to show for it; the definitive end of a certain idea of what life can be for all of Afghanistan, particularly its women and girls. Or you could use it for a cheeky and incoherent little joke about climate change. Which do you think LNP senator Matt Canavan opted for?

A note to the producers of Q+A: next time you try to resuscitate your collapsed former flagship by bringing an empty provocation merchant like Canavan on, don’t compound the insult by trying to argue he’s a serious voice on any topic or for any group.

Porter in the storm As usual with News Corp, look to what they actually do, not to what they dedicate reams of their papers. They spent months criticising the ABC for its coverage of Christian Porter during the latter's defamation case against the former. Yet for all its cries of “trial by media” or a stain on the ABC, are we to conclude they might have actually thought the whole project was actually pretty newsworthy?