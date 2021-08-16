The fall of Afghanistan has thrown into disarray efforts to bring alleged Australian war criminals to justice.
As the country braces for a humanitarian crisis under the Taliban, any hope of securing witnesses for future criminal trials is quickly fading. The increasing control of the Taliban has long been flagged as a potential issue for investigators bringing alleged war criminals to court.
But with Kabul now fallen, the long-awaited criminal prosecutions of Australian special forces in Afghanistan may be in doubt.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.