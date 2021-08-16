It’s hard to hear behind the noise of the attention economy’s insatiable demand for a catastrophising narrative -- cases! deaths! fines! -- but two-steps-forward, one-step back Australia is shuffling towards the Berejiklian-Chant strategy of vaccinating towards a post-COVID country.

Clearest sign? Morrison’s weekend pivot to hope, with the strong backing of the pro-lockdown-lite News Corp media. (A whopping “One million doses of hope” according to The Australian.)

The prime minister has lots of reasons to be thankful for the NSW women. By getting out in front on “living with COVID”, the NSW Liberal government has given Morrison the freedom to reposition himself as the responsible patriarch, reining them in, conveniently whitewashing his over-egged criticism of Victoria’s lockdown last year.