Nine’s The Block cracked a million last night with 1.05 million. Break out the bodega and celebrate. Last night was the first judgement night -- guest bedrooms. Whoopee.

Last week's debut of The Voice got 1.91 million on the closing night of the Tokyo games, and 1.67 million the following night (a better guide). Last night had 1.80 million as two highly promoted contestants appeared. Game and second set to Seven. Homicide with Ron Iddles averaged 922,000 and made sure Seven easily won the night and set up a winning week.

The ABC debuted the much-hyped The Newsreader -- 819,000, OK. I remember working at Nine on January 28, 1986, a terrible day when the Challenger blew up. That part The Newsreader handled well.