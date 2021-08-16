NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has wasted no time in using his new role as State Emergency Operations controller to strengthen police powers and clamp down on movement in Sydney.

As of midnight last night, there will be 700 Australian Defence Force members helping NSW police. Movement has been reduced from 10km to a 5km radius for those in Greater Sydney and, in areas of concern, single buddies have to register with the government with outdoor “recreation” no longer allowed.

"These are some of the strongest powers we’ve ever had in the history of the NSW Police Force,” Fuller said.