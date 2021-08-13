The prime minister's strategy for dealing with the employer vaccine mandate issue -- leave business in a state of uncertainty so he doesn't alienate religious zealots and extremists on his own side -- is going to keep coming under pressure.

So far the focus has been on whether employers can require employees to be vaccinated, with federal bodies declining to provide anything beyond the vaguest of guidance. Indeed it's not even clear if an employer can ask if an employee has been vaccinated.

Yesterday the Fair Work Ombudsman finally released some slightly clearer advice, giving some guidance on whether an employer could lawfully require an employee to be vaccinated. But there remains "a range of factors" that employers have to consider, rather than clear guidelines about who can and who can't mandate vaccinations. Industrial lawyers will have great fun exploring their implications.