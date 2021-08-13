The biggest names from Fox News and other right-wing media have mocked how COVID-19 has been handled in Australia, a country that has suffered just 0.1% of the number of confirmed cases recorded in the United States.

Debate continues to rage over Australia’s strict public health restrictions as daily case numbers creep up in the 300s and much of the country is in lockdown.

With political leaders increasingly publicly acknowledging that an elimination strategy is untenable even in the short term, discussion is moving to how Australians can live with the virus while keeping deaths (which remain in the single digits nationally each day) and hospitalisations down.