What a barren night. After two weeks of Olympics coverage on Seven (and pretty good coverage at that) I had forgotten how miserable Thursday nights have become. Foreign Correspondent on the ABC, 654,000, followed by Q+A with an average of 466,000 -- it lost 188,000.
ABC viewers abandoned Win the Week on Wednesday night and repeated the dose last night when Q+A got under way. By the time it comes around it is just another circular talkfest.
Only the NRL -- 578,000 nationally on Nine and 225,000 on Foxtel -- provided colour and movement. It was a desert in Sydney. Lucky people in AFL states had The Front Bar at a reasonable hour. It averaged 459,000, almost as many as Q+A. The Bachelor on Ten had 512,000 after 493,000 on Wednesday night. It had no opposition last night and should have done better.
Join the conversation
