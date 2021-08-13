Former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has claimed that the Australian Liberal Party might "split" and predicts "reprisals" over Australia's lockdowns in a private video posted on social media.

In the video, Farage also hints that former prime minister Tony Abbott shared his discontent over the federal government and its public health restrictions during a recent dinner.

Hawker Britton director Elliot Stein posted part of a video made for him by the Farage on Cameo, a video platform that allows people to commission celebrities to make personalised videos for a fee. Farage is currently listed on the platform as charging $100 for a private video.