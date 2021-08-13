Canberrans have discovered what Victorians and South Australians already knew: the failures of Gladys Berejiklian's New South Wales government in the current outbreak have very real consequences for people and businesses outside that state.

For days, the failure of Berejiklian's government to isolate Sydney from the rest of NSW -- even allowing Sydney people to go roaming around the state to inspect property, the most Sydney virus vector it's possible to imagine -- has sent COVID creeping out into the regions.

Now the creep is accelerating, with regional communities -- having hitherto been deprived of vaccines so Sydney could be prioritised -- facing lockdown. It's a debacle almost on the same scale as Berejiklian's decision to delay going into lockdown and the initial lockdown-lite mode that gave the Delta variant a precious head start. Whether it can ever be brought under control again is uncertain.