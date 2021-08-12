Another night for Seven -- closest this week as it successfully brought us RFDS, a modern version of Nine’s old Flying Doctors; just as Farmer Wants A Wife is a more modern remake of Nine’s effort.

The reunion special of Farmer' was the most watched non-news program last night, pregnancy mystery (who’s The Daddy?) and all. It averaged 1.37 million nationally with more than half a million in the regions. Will A Current Affair get to the bottom of this paternal mystery? Where is New Idea and Woman’s Day when you need them?

Perhaps RFDS can make a future ep about the delivery. It averaged 1.03 million, meaning it hung onto a decent slab of Farmer's audience.