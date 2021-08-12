A New Zealand government expert advisory group has said the country should continue to pursue an elimination strategy to COVID-19 even when the majority of its population has been vaccinated.

The advisory group’s chair, epidemiologist David Skegg, called the Sydney cluster a “disaster,” advising borders stay shut for another six months while New Zealand drives up vaccination rates, which are currently lagging behind Australia’s with just 15% of the adult population fully vaccinated.

The news has made headlines for its criticism of Australia and drastic approach -- but despite Skegg’s criticism, New Zealand’s strategy isn’t all that different from Australia’s.