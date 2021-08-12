The master of reinvention is at it again. From Trump-loving chemical boss to Biden-backing environmentalist, Australian billionaire Andrew Liveris knows no bounds when it comes to saying one thing and doing another.

Today Liveris has found a top spot in The Australian’s business section to declare himself the mastermind behind US President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package. The story features a photo of the Darwin-born oil magnate on a yacht in Sydney where he was “quietly celebrating” the passing of the bill from afar. (Quietly celebrating while on the phone to The Australian and posing for a photo).

According to the story, Liveris has been “working the phones” from Sydney to co-chair Build Together, a US lobby group that represents CEOs from some of America’s biggest companies including General Motors, Walmart and defence manufacturer Raytheon Technologies.