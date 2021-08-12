The Commonwealth Bank grabbed the headlines yesterday reporting a profit of more than $8.65 billion, a $6 billion buyback, and a $2 a share final dividend -- making a total for the year of $3.50. CEO Matt Comyn attributed the result to "continuing strength of our businesses, combined with a focus on customer needs, digital engagement and consistent operational excellence".

And so impressed was the board with Comyn's "excellence" that they upped his pay for the year to $5.2 million from $3.9 million in 2019-20 when his bonus was cut as a means of helping send a pandemic message.

But as always in banking, the real story is in the details in the accounts -- one that isn't exactly the line spun by Comyn, and lapped up by the media.