Britain’s High Court has expanded the United States’ grounds for appeal in its legal battle to extradite Julian Assange, where he faces charges of espionage.

In January, a court ruled Assange couldn’t be extradited, because of concerns over his mental health and risk of suicide. Conditions in a maximum security American prison would not offer him sufficient protection, Judge Vanessa Baraitser initially ruled.

The US is already appealing that decision on three grounds. Overnight, Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde gave them a fourth, ruling that the appeal could include arguments that challenged expert evidence given by psychiatrist Michael Kopelman.