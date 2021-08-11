Seven’s night. A bit closer than Monday night but Nine’s The Block finished 11th nationally again with 880,000 viewers. And though it does start slowly, there is nothing in this year’s version so far that looks like a ratings boost in waiting. If it can’t crawl into the top 10 and stay there, missing out will look like a bad habit. It is still too familiar to too many viewers.

Seven’s remake of Nine’s The Voice again did well with 1.57 million viewers -- down on Monday and Sunday nights' figures but still easily the most-watched non-news program, especially in the regions where it is doing very well.

Seven started a new program after The Voice -- Australia Now and Then -- which managed 768,000 nationally. Nine also started a new program after The Block called The Hundred With Andy Lee -- 683,000 nationally. Both (like Win the Week on the ABC tonight) are attempts to try do something different from but familiar to Ten’s hit Have You Been Paying Attention? Nine boasted that the Lee program did just that but Seven’s program had far more viewers (helped by the higher lead-in from The Voice). Both are expensive compared with Have You Been Paying Attention?