At a mass anti-lockdown rally in Sydney last month, one protester held up a sign declaring “The blood of Jesus is my vaccine”.

Such messages were condemned by mainstream religious leaders around the country, who are urging the faithful to get vaccinated and protect their communities. But on the conservative Christian fringe, the message about vaccination is -- to put it most charitably -- mixed. At both a state and federal level, politicians on the Coalition’s religious right have been the most adamantly opposed to “vaccine mandates” in any situation.

It’s a line taken by conservative religious groups like the Australian Christian Lobby which continue to equivocate on the benefits of vaccines. And like so much of politics of Australia’s hard-right fringe, it takes its cues from a messy culture war in the United States, where white evangelical Christians are over-represented among the unvaccinated, who are in turn over-represented in ICUs around the country as the Delta strain surges.