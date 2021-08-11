There was so much buck-passing, bucket-tipping, mansplaining, shade-throwing and outright gibberish in public political performances from Sydney to Canberra yesterday it’s hard to know who was worst and where to begin.

Stupidity, arrogance and entitlement, perhaps.

No, it’s not the PM’s latest slogan, although that was unveiled yesterday -- “Not the Australian way” -- but more on that later. It was what NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard used during the morning COVID press conference to explain why the Berejiklian government was not locking down harder as cases spiral out of control for yet another record day.