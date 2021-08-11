Well, it's possible that we just may get a silent spring -- but in a good way. The silence will be that of the right after the release of the IPCC's sixth assessment report (or part one thereof). It hit the world webs two days ago and is effectively the world scientific community's announcement that the target of holding increase to 1.5 degrees in this century has gone by the bye. So far there's been precious little by way of the usual right responses -- the data cherry-picking, the reproduced communiques of Lord Monckton, the guffawing jokes about it being winter, we could do with some global warming in Melbourne fnar fnar fnar. Has the denialist right finally run up the white flag?

Let's hope so, because the sixth report is another example of that grisly modern genre -- your own suicide note, but received through the mail. We will need zero-net emissions by 2050 to hold things between 1.5 and 2 degrees, and warming will continue for 20 years after that before it is slowed to a halt. It's the 1.5 degrees-plus threshold that the news has focused on, in part because the report has focused more specific attention on modelling multiple scenarios of a zero-by-2050 scheme -- and also because the sixth report has had some criticism of the way in which the fifth report had communicated threshold risks, such as the possible mass methane release from the thawing of Siberian permafrost.

But the melancholy fact from the sixth report is that the possibility of catastrophe hasn't gone away. Threshold events such as the permafrost melting or disruptions of ocean currents are of low probability but they are still possible, and they would threaten the ability of modernised human society to reproduce itself, a massive and epochal reversal of the human condition. The report has also remedied earlier reports' lack of intention to warming inequality, and how it will impact the rich and poor differently -- hence the attention to the inundation of the Pacific Islands. Africa -- where, the report says, effects will be disastrous for hundreds of millions -- didn't get much of a look-in.