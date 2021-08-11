As it becomes clearer and clearer that the Berejiklian government has presided over a disaster in New South Wales that will inflict major damage on the national economy, the questions around what drove -- and continue to drive -- its decision-making about lockdowns become more serious.

The line from both the NSW and federal governments is that the Delta variant is a "gamechanger" -- a word that always signals you're expected to turn your brain off for what follows -- and that previous policies that worked have become unsuccessful. Except that only applies in NSW, where six weeks of lockdown have only pushed up the numbers of daily infections above the 350 mark. As Ross Gittins succinctly pointed out recently, much of the blame in fact lies with industry lobby groups and business cheerleaders in the media and their influence over the NSW government.

Gladys Berejiklian appears to be out of ideas about stopping the growing wave of infections, reducing herself to a hapless bystander who can only urge people to abide by the rules and get vaccinated, a mere premier who only controls what legislation applies and what a whole police force and health system do -- why ask her to take any further action to reduce the spread of COVID? How long that stance is politically sustainable is an open question if the daily numbers climb to higher-three figures.