If we are to believe the self-congratulatory gush that poured from News Corp's CEO Robert Thomson at last Friday's results briefing -- "We had the most profitable year since we created the new News Corp" -- why is the company sacking dozens of journalists this week?

Thomson said: "It is clear that there has been a strong improvement in the profitability of the news media businesses with News Corp UK, News Corp Australia and The New York Post all performing admirably and contributing to News Corp’s overall enhanced profitability”.

Now, three days after that gush, 25 journalists' positions have been wiped out across News Corp Australia, adding to 50 back office workers who were flicked in July.