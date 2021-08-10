Bad news for Nine -- The Block has finally run out of puff, and the rest of the 2021 ratings battle is going to be a very hard slog for the network so long as the home renovation veteran remains in the schedule.

The program’s ratings slide to 886,000 nationally last night — a loss of 146,000 viewers from Sunday’s 1.03 million, up against The Voice and the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony. That nominally weak 1.03 million turned out to be a solid rating, and The Block should have hung on to more viewers than it did last night if it is to be a success this year.

Seven’s The Voice (a reboot of the program, which Nine dropped) averaged 1.67 million last night after a games-boosted return on Sunday night of 1.91 million. The Block didn’t even make Monday's national top-10 programs list -- it struggled into 11th spot, while The Voice managed third. Nine’s night wasn’t helped by the program that followed, Celebrity IOU, which rated 338,000 from 8.45pm. A celebrity renovation program and a dud. Repeats of repeats of Kath and Kim do better.