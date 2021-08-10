Human rights lawyers and the tech industry have criticised a proposed law that would give law enforcement “extraordinary” hacking and surveillance powers after federal politicians from both major parties gave their support to an amended version of the bill.

The influential Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security recommended passing the Surveillance Legislation Amendment (Identify and Disrupt) Bill if a number of other changes were made, in a new report reviewing the legislation.

The main thrust of the bill is the introduction of three new warrants. These include: