The catastrophic impacts of human-induced climate change have perhaps never been clearer than they are this summer, as searing heatwaves, record droughts and deadly floods tear across the world.

It’s just the start of what experts forecast to be a worsening situation, according to the first new assessment in seven years by the UN-affiliated Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC. The report, released on Monday, is a stark compilation of the latest climate-change research. It details how profoundly humans have altered the climate and what the future could look like if harmful carbon emissions continue on their current trajectory. But the report also outlines a brighter future, where political will to create a low-emissions future could check runaway temperatures and limit the worst of the damaging impacts.

The report “is a code red for humanity”, UN secretary-general António Guterres declared in a statement. “Global heating is affecting every region on earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible.”