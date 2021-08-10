COVIDIOCY Adam Creighton's column in The Australian today -- continuing his admirable commitment to changing almost nothing about his content since snapping up the plum role of the Oz's US correspondent -- talks about the phenomenon of "COVID dumb", the idea that otherwise smart people become hysterical dullards on the subject of COVID-19. Whatever we think of that take, his choice of example in this case is... interesting:

Brilliant American lawyer Alan Dershowitz recently claimed that COVID-19 was 'worse than smallpox'. Not as bad, not almost as bad -- worse. The distinguished professor is an intellectually honest, courageous man, given he endured excoriation by fellow Democrats after arguing Donald Trump had not incited violence on any reasonable reading of the law.