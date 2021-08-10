Conspiracy theorists are in a lather about how to respond to the 2021 census: should they object to having their details recorded, use it to make a political statement, or dutifully fill it out to protect their country against paranoid fears?

It is compulsory to complete the census. There are fines for those people who fail to complete it or provide false or misleading statements. Failing to fill it out means government departments and agencies may underfund services and infrastructure because they underestimate the number of Australians who need them.

Despite the consequences, anti-vaxxers, sovereign citizens, the far right, QAnon believers and other anti-government conspiracy theorists have spent weeks debating about the best way to subvert the census -- or not.