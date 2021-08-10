The most important climate science update for almost a decade shows we still have a narrow path to avoiding full-blown climate catastrophe -- but it requires every country to give its absolute all.

In the face of today’s science, Australia’s extraordinarily inadequate commitments look like a wilful act of harm against future generations, and a catastrophic failure of leadership. Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be this way.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) landmark assessment comes just 82 days out from the most critical round of international climate negotiations for many years, and in a year that has seen Australia slip even further behind the rest of the world.