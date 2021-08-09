Millions of doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have been administered around the world. But Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration still won’t give it the green light yet.
Yesterday Health Minister Greg Hunt said approval could come within two weeks. Shipments will start arriving in September, initially at a trickle.
Once again Australia lags far behind the rest of the world in uptake of a key vaccine. Here’s how that happened:
