Olympic gold news is now old news, as The Voice and The Block returned last night to remind us of the ordinariness of Australian commercial TV. Last night’s ratings for both The Voice (1.912 million) and The Block (1.032 million) will be ignored because of the "halo" of the games hanging around Seven. Tonight, however, sees a level ratings field with no golden game distractions.

The Block’s audience was around level with the 2020 series. But it always starts slowly and builds because many viewers can’t stand the building process, and those that do become trapped in the mire once they start their own projects.

The Voice should do better but what will be of interest is how many of the opening 1.912 million viewers it retains over the next week or so. Seven successfully revitalised Nine’s discarded Farmer Wants A Wife after a couple of goes and showed up Nine’s lack of program renovation skills (time to call in the TV management version of The Block?) So next, The Voice?