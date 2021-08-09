Scrub the Sky As former PM Kevin Rudd points out, Sky News has been "quietly scrubbing incriminating COVID-19 misinformation videos from websites ... Dozens of videos have vanished with no correction or apology." Trying to find the stories under headlines like "Were doctors free to prescribe hydroxychloroquine we wouldn't need the lockdowns" get you nothing but a "page not found" message.

Or maybe Sky is just continuing to catch up with its weird older brother Fox News? Its screeching U-turn on Alan Jones' vaccine misinfo late last month coincided with a striking change in tone from some of Fox's high-profile hosts. Maybe Rupert Murdoch has decided he'd rather not have to use all those lawyers he hired for the COVID misinformation lawsuits he somehow knew were coming in the early months of the pandemic.

Orwell well well When you invoke George Orwell in an op-ed, you'd better get your ideas straight. In this weekend's Sydney Morning Herald Labor right speechwriter Dennis Glover brags about getting the gig of editing Labor's 2019 program (dubbed "the longest suicide note in history") by eviscerating most of its progressive measures. Apparently he got the news of Labor's 2019 defeat while on holiday in Spain, looking at the trenches above Barcelona where Orwell got shot in the neck. The alleged lesson of Orwell's brigade's failed attack? Don't go over the top.