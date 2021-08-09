BURNING ISSUES

Today could be written in history as a turning point in the climate change crisis. The world’s leading authority on climate change will release a landmark report which warns that fire, floods, and extreme weather are just a hint of what’s to come in what has been called “an imminent and dire risk” to the global climate, The Guardian reports. Findings will be a key document for global leaders when they meet in November to determine the future of the planet.

The report is the culmination of a five-year assessment from 234 leading scientists from more than 60 countries, The Conversation says. Scientists have rigorously evaluated more than 14,000 of the world’s climate change research papers to complete the stark picture. Today’s report will likely detail significant changes to the world’s oceans, ice caps, and land in the coming decades, the BBC reports.

It was produced by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and comes just three months before talks at the UN Climate Change Conference, which will help shape climate policy worldwide, as Reuters reports. The IPCC’s periodic reports have never before held the gravity that this one has, released as a time where we could be approaching a point of no return. Michael Mann, distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University, told The Guardian this would be the last IPCC assessment that can make a real difference in policy terms — before we exceed 1.5 degree of warming.

OPEN AND SHUT

On the lockdown wheel of misfortune this weekend, we’ve seen millions in Greater Brisbane emerge from restrictions but the community of Cairns in Queensland’s far north become locked down. CHO Jeannette Young authored a story in the Brisbane Times thanking the 11 metropolitan LGAs for “staying home … wearing masks … and getting tested” while urging their far north counterparts in Cairns to stay strong. In NSW, 12 extra suburbs in the Penrith area were placed under harsher restrictions in Greater Sydney’s lockdown yesterday — residents in the Penrith area can only go within 5km of their home for essential reasons. Masks are now mandatory in the Penrith region too — even outdoors, as Guardian Australia reports.

About 45% of NSW residents over 16 have received at least one vaccination — up from 40.9% a week ago, The Guardian adds. That’s good news for the state, which needs to give 6 million doses by late August for Premier Gladys Berejiklian to announce eased restrictions. She said yesterday a return to school and workplaces would be among the first things to change, if that target is met. It comes as the Moderna vaccine is set to be approved within a fortnight, with doses rolling out in mid-September, ABC reports.

PAYBACK TIME?

A bill that would have named profitable big businesses who received JobKeeper money has been watered down, ABC reports. The name-and-shame amendment was hitched to the latest financial support legislation by Senator Rex Patrick. Patrick’s addition would have revealed which companies received the JobKeeper wage subsidy despite earning more than $10 million (and exposed the dollar value of what they received). The point of the JobKeeper scheme, now defunct, was to help companies who were crippled by at least a 30% drop in turnover, not to help them boost profits.

Patrick’s amendment passed the Senate with Labor’s support, but the Coalition said no in the House of Reps. That means the legislation goes before the Senate again. It comes as Labor MP Andrew Leigh continues to call for big businesses to return their JobKeeper payments; like Best & Less (who got $42 million in JobKeeper as the SMH reported), and Nick Scali (who got $7.2 million as The New Daily reported). The problem, Patrick says, is that publicly listed companies have to reveal their books, allowing for scrutiny. Private companies don’t.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE

A village in Sardinia may have cracked the secret to a long and happy life. The village of Perdasdefogu is home to a lot of people aged in their 100s, known as centenarians. In fact, the tiny spot has 13 times the national average of centenarians, and 10 more citizens could turn 100 within the next couple of years. So what’s the secret?

“There is of course the fresh air and the good food, but I believe one of the reasons for their longevity is their approach to stress,” says Luisa Salaris, a demographics professor at the University of Cagliari. Local Adolfo Melis, 98, agrees, saying there were rarely arguments at the dinner table between him and his brothers and sisters growing up (scusi?).

But Salaris expounds on the good food theory too — “everything we ate came from the garden,” said Adolfo. “What you put into your stomach is so important — if you abuse the stomach, it doesn’t resist [illness]”. Another local, Bonino Lai, 102, says it’s down to the little things, too: “Reading, walking, playing cards … the simple things are the best things”. But, Giacomo Mameli, 80, adds, being part of a community is the most important ingredient. “Sociality is so important because if you have good social contacts, you remember, talk, and evaluate … you live well”.

Hope you enjoy the simple things today, folks.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

If anybody hasn’t actually read the principles of Satanism, they’re fantastic. They’re very sensible. They’re very secular, they’re liberal, progressive, all sorts of nice things. So, go Satanists. Meredith Doig

The Rationalist Society of Australia’s president is urging people to mark “no religion” on their 2021 census, arguing the question is misleading — and that Australia’s religious adherence is overblown as a result. But she did have some kind words to extend to the Satanists among us while chatting about her campaign. Doig clarified that she was not advocating Satan, but merely commenting on the reasonability of the religion.

