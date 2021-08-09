A very (very) long time ago, I had a close-to-cervical-cancer diagnosis. It was, of course, horrid. Some sort of pre-cancerous mass. My main memory of getting the diagnosis is that the medic who broke the news said:
“It’s a sin.”
Actually, they said it was a CIN -- a CIN3. A specific type of abnormality. But because cervical cancer had become intrinsically linked with sexual activity, because most are caused by the human papillomavirus, my addled brain heard “sin”.
