While the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's sixth assessment report to be released this evening is expected to show the need for far greater urgency in efforts to keep the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, and the severity of climate change impacts already being inflicted around the world, fossil-fuel industries will see the report as an opportunity, not a threat.

That's because the stronger the case for climate action, the more fossil-fuel interests will push for carbon capture and storage (CCS) as requiring massive and urgent investment.

And who would get that investment? Why, fossil-fuel companies.