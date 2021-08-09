Even before the polls started to go bad for the federal government, ministers Christian Porter and Ken Wyatt faced a battle to retain their seats.

And now with the latest polls showing a 4% average two-party preferred gap between the Coalition and Labor, Porter’s seat of Pearce and Wyatt’s seat of Hasluck will be the centre of fierce campaigns.

This is because -- whether the federal election be this year or next -- it will be fought in a context where the WA Liberals have been rendered virtually voiceless in the state parliament and the electorate.