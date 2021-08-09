If all goes according to plan, Australia is getting a Kennedy. Caroline, last surviving child of John Fitzgerald Kennedy and Jacqueline Onassis, is odds-on to become Joe Biden’s ambassador to Australia. Sending bona fide American aristocracy over here is already being viewed as a sign America is sitting up and taking notice of little old Australia, and a sign of a Biden administration getting serious about the challenge of China and an unstable Asia-Pacific after the chaos and neglect of the Trump years.

Kennedy’s celebrity will excite us. Her close ties to Biden and diplomatic experience in the Asia-Pacific should reassure us. But in a corner of the world where US imperial decline is most closely felt, is that enough?

American royalty

When Neil Diamond penned his 1969 hit "Sweet Caroline", a song butchered in football stadiums around the world, he was inspired by a photograph of Kennedy riding her pony around the grounds of the White House.