Trivial Grievances: On the contradictions, myths and misery of your 30s. Bridie Jabour

A couple of years I read an article in the Guardian Australia opinion section which was so compelling that it made me physically enact the cliché and sit up straight in my chair.

One tends to read the Guardian slumped -- or people of my age and politics do -- out of a repeated disappointment that does not diminish with repetition. One returns to it again and again hoping for the hard-edged, thoroughly left, world-involved source it once was only to find that much of it (by no means all) is like an episode of mass hysterical fainting at a wellness spa.