News Corp is awash with cash and capital -- and the buzzword around the company is "optionality". Global CEO and key Murdoch courtier Robert Thomson used the word several times in the analysts' briefing for the company’s June quarter and financial year results released this morning.

The company's COVID rebound has seen a surge in ad revenues -- digital, that is -- in the fourth quarter. With the finances fixed up, plenty of borrowed capital and tens of millions of dollars a week sloshing through its bank accounts, News Corp has financed US$1.7 billion (A$2.4 billion) in acquisitions so far this year.

Against this backdrop, Foxtel’s future ownership has become an "option" while a buyback of shares has suddenly emerged an issue to be weighed up and decided on in the next few months.