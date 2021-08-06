Is Scott Morrison’s national cabinet of secrets over? A Federal Court judge has ruled the national cabinet is not a cabinet under Australian law, and therefore not entitled to confidentiality.

The decision means that thousands of documents tabled before the national cabinet can be released under freedom of information (FOI) laws, shattering efforts by Morrison's government to keep large parts of its management of the pandemic secret.

The government has 28 days to appeal. After that documents can be released by request. But independent Senator Rex Patrick, who launched the action against the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT), says it is a decisive victory against the one of most “secretive governments” the country has ever seen.