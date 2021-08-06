Having been banned and suspended from major social networks, federal MP Craig Kelly has turned to one of the few platforms he has left to share anti-vaccine rhetoric: the Australian Parliament House email lists.

On Thursday afternoon, the former Liberal-turned-independent member for Hughes sent an email to all federal MPs and senators with the subject "FW: Urgent see attached".

Starting by greeting his "Dear Parliamentary College" (sic), Kelly shares snippets of information released by the US Center for Disease Control showing similarities in the Delta strain's infection rates and viral load comparisons between vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans.