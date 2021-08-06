Note: this article mentions child sexual abuse.

The news broke yesterday that Brian Houston, senior pastor of the Hillsong church and CEO of its global corporate empire, currently preaching in North America courtesy of an exemption to the overseas travel ban -- oh, and also personal spiritual mentor and friend of Prime Minister Scott Morrison -- had been charged by NSW Police with a serious criminal offence.

Turns out the PM needn’t have chucked Christian Porter on the table with a dead cat bounce; this sensational story will suck all the oxygen out of the room.