It's only a couple more sleeps before we're back to the boring nights of trying to decide between Netflix, Stan, Paramount+, Prime and AppleTV before checking the free-to-airs and finding that it's back to the future TV (no, not the movie ... although you never know) in the form of The Bachelor, Australian Survivor, The Voice and The Block.

That kind of blandness could be enough to send you to the COVID-dodging sports -- NRL, AFL or rugby union (Australia has again volunteered to join the annual All Black jeering at a suburban park in Auckland on Saturday night).

Weak displays by The Bachelor on Ten with 429,000 and Q+A on the ABC with 295,000. Yes, it was suffocated by the men’s hockey final on Seven, but the Q+A content was more of the same old -- in the middle of a lockdown, it's groundhog day (except the movie was far more entertaining and Stan Grant ain’t Bill Murray).