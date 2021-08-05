After months of waiting, the federal government finally released targets (but not the underlying modelling) prepared by the Doherty Institute to guide Australia’s eventual reopening to the world. The stated target for "Phase C" of 80% of the eligible population is extraordinarily high compared to the rest of the world.

However, it is far more achievable than the recommendation released a day earlier by the Grattan Institute.

Headlined "Race to 80", the Grattan report urged the federal government to maintain a "COVID Zero" policy until 80% of all Australians had been vaccinated, including 95% of those aged over 70.