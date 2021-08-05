A year and a half after losing her job in the Morrison ministry amid the sports rorts affair, Senator Bridget McKenzie is back facing questions over her role in a new government grants scheme.

The $280 million Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program has been set up to help businesses and communities struggling after the 2019-20 bushfires. But just weeks after McKenzie announced the scheme in her newly appointed role as minister for emergency management, it’s already copping criticism.

Complete discretion

Independent MP Helen Haines, of the marginal northern Victorian electorate of Indi -- which will likely receive funding under the scheme -- told Crikey she was concerned the minister had complete discretion over the funding -- something that had been a key feature in the sports rorts and more recent commuter car park scandals.