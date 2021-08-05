Labor introduced an anti-rorting bill in the Senate Wednesday, hours after Education Minister Alan Tudge finally faced media questions about his role overseeing a multimillion-dollar infrastructure program that funnelled money to Coalition-held seats.

Opposition finance spokeswoman Katy Gallagher introduced a private senator’s bill which would compel any minister who approves grants that have already been rejected by their departments, or which would see money sent to their own electorates, to provide written justification to the finance minister. Their reasons would need to be tabled in Parliament within five sitting days.

“Labor’s bill will improve the transparency and accountability of ministerial decisions within these grant programs that Scott Morrison is addicted to rorting,” Gallagher said.