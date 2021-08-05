It's a fool's errand to get one's hopes up about a more successful implementation of the Closing The Gap commitment but Scott Morrison has so far overseen a good start to a process for creating one.

Last year's Partnership Agreement between the Commonwealth, state and territory governments and Indigenous peak groups established the basis for a substantial commitment toward co-design and co-implementation of Closing The Gap initiatives with Indigenous communities through a structure for partnership and commitments to resourcing the development of more capacity within Indigenous peak groups and community groups to steer design and implementation.

The Commonwealth Implementation Plan itself, released today, puts some meat on that with additional funding for the Coalition of Peaks Indigenous groups to oversee the process as part of the Joint Council on Closing The Gap. It also commits that the next 12 months will see a significant expansion of the number of partnerships in place to co-design programs, which will form the institutional structure for the next stage of establishing a full partnership process.