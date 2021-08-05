Surely Sydney will leave lockdown by the end of the current quarter -- that is, the end of September?

If not, that would mean Australia's biggest economic centre had been shuttered for 90 days and counting.

But with the numbers not shifting in Sydney after nearly six weeks of lockdown, and Gladys Berejiklian both admitting that the numbers had yet to peak and walking back her commitment to get Year 12 students back into the class room, the idea of negative first quarter for 2021-22 followed by another sprightly bounce-back is now looking shaky.