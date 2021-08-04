When AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine was in trouble, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant called in one of the world's most storied PR firms -- Burston Cohn Wolfe. Burston is one of three firms lobbying for AstraZeneca in Australia, a register compiled by the Attorney-General's Department shows.

The register gives a bare outline of the behind-the-scenes lobbying for Australia's vaccine rollout, and reveals the small cohort of former ministerial advisers helping pharmaceutical companies gain an advantage with the Australian government.

Here's a quick primer on who's working for whom.