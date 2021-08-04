Borat and sold Could we just lay off Kazakhstan, an actual country with real citizens and not a fictional land created to house a hilarious backward stereotype? Not only does it have to suffer the indignity of having sports events use the theme from Borat instead of its actual anthem, it has to live with being used as the example of some foreign "shithole" we're somehow doing worse than.

So of course when it was pointed our vaccination rates are worse than (get this) Kazakhstan, Labor's Jason Clare mined this for an attack ad against Scott Morrison. We're losing to Kazakhstan! Where Borat is from! Can you imagine!

Seriously, guys, come up with some new material.