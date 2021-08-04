Another lockdown, another lockdown protest. Over the past week police have managed to prevent several anti-lockdown protests, stopping people from attending a rally in Sydney on Saturday by setting up city-wide checkpoints, and on Monday in Queensland as its tough lockdown was extended.

What makes people take to mass gatherings? New research shows that not only do those who breach regulations share some characteristics but that paranoia is making things worse.

Less agreeable, less conscientious

A study by the University of Sydney assessed behaviours and attitudes towards COVID-19 regulations in 1575 people in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US during the first wave of the pandemic and found men were 50% more likely to flout guidance than women.